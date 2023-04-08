Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.40. Marqeta shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 450,333 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Marqeta Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Amundi purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

