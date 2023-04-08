Matrix Trust Co Has $1.05 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average of $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

