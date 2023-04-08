Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %
XOM stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.