Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $216.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.97. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $225.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Meta Platforms by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.