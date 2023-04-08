Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 842 shares of company stock valued at $128,417 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.75.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $150.26 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $217.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

