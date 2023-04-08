Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,109,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $158.27 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.80 and a 200-day moving average of $162.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 522,337 shares of company stock valued at $85,759,532. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

