Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,109,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,903,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,903,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,337 shares of company stock valued at $85,759,532 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $158.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

