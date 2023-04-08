Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 1.3 %

MCRI stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

