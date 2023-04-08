MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Sells $138,145.70 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $215.89 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $438.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.99.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

