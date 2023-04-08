MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 350.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total transaction of $1,177,652.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,901 shares of company stock worth $24,616,177. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $215.89 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $438.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.99.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

