Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $283.46 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $286.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.36.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

