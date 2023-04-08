Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,225,000 after purchasing an additional 134,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,200,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 690,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after acquiring an additional 109,494 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,097,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,096,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.