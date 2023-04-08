MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Cut to $24.50

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s previous close.

MVBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $242.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.79.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). MVB Financial had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,737.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

