National Bank of Canada FI Buys 104,230 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 417.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,230 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FOX by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in FOX by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

FOX Stock Down 0.9 %

FOXA opened at $33.45 on Friday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

