National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in RH were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RH. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $236.93 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $361.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.97 and its 200 day moving average is $272.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

