National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in RH were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on RH. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
RH Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RH opened at $236.93 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $361.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.97 and its 200 day moving average is $272.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.08.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RH (RH)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.