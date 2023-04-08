National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,837 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $141.80. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average is $88.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.