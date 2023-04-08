National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,837 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.
Splunk Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Splunk stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $141.80. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average is $88.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk
In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Splunk
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Splunk (SPLK)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.