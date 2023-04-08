National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.12 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 594.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,894 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES stock opened at $140.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.56. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.75.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

