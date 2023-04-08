National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $45.28.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

