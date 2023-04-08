National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2,608.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,307 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Datadog by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP raised its stake in Datadog by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $65.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $4,979,066.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,067,236.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $41,635,245. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

