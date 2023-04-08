National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 15.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,204,000 after buying an additional 1,489,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,671,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,152,000 after buying an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 12.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,368,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,990,000 after buying an additional 491,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 151.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

