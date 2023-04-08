National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386,314 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Block were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Block by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Block by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Block by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Long Walk Management LP lifted its position in Block by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 153,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,521,438.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,521,438.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $25,154,913. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $132.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

