Needham & Company LLC Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $59.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. Craig Hallum downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $68,549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $32,405,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

