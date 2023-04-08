News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in News by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,995,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,517,000 after purchasing an additional 706,652 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in News by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in News by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

NWSA stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NWSA. StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

News Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

