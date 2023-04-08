NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NMI were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,945,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after acquiring an additional 525,175 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,829,000 after acquiring an additional 525,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 385.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 416,053 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The business had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

