Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $205.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.47 and its 200-day moving average is $232.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

