Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 39.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 327,265 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.79.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $86.73 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

