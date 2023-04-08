Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $8.53 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.2% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

