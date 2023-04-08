Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Okta by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $79.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,383 shares of company stock worth $526,343. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.54.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

