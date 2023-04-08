ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ONEOK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

