Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,615 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $78.49 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.61.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

