PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.
PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %
PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.
PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.
PacWest Bancorp Company Profile
PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.
