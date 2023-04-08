Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $52,464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,347,000 after buying an additional 4,925,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 3,895,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,256. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.09 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

