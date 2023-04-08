Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 24.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of -206.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

