Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 64 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

REGN opened at $828.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $772.66 and its 200 day moving average is $744.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

