Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -411.44 and a beta of 0.97. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,119,719.55. Following the sale, the executive now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,828,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,119,719.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,635,245 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

