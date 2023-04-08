Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,917,000 after purchasing an additional 50,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 837,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.2 %

SITE opened at $129.37 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

