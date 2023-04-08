Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $695,000 Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 128,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $136.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.