Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $102.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FND. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

