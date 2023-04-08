Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

