Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 444.4% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $259.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.08 and its 200 day moving average is $233.08. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

