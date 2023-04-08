Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ResMed by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ResMed by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in ResMed by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,770,000 after buying an additional 64,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,668. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $221.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $253.67. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

