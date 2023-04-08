Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 267 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,555,000 after acquiring an additional 140,037 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,543,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $305.96 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $337.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.04 and a 200-day moving average of $290.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $1,110,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading

