Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,274 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $140.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average of $141.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

