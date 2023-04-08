Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. lifted its position in BlackLine by 5.5% during the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 8.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,466,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after acquiring an additional 152,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,221. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.08. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.71 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

