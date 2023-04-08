Penbrook Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $137.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $95.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

