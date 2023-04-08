Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $166,884.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,458,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00.

Penumbra Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $274.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.89 and its 200-day moving average is $224.74. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $285.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Penumbra by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.25.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.