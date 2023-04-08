Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 979 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $137.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

