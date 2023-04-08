Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,835 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Copart by 2,263.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $74.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $76.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

