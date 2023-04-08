Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,633,000 after buying an additional 7,464,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $169,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.94 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

