Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $146,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $48,405,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $45,452,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.14.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 2.0 %

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

